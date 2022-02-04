Florida Panthers Awarded 2023 NHL All-Star Game

Some of the best players in the National Hockey League will be bringing their talents to South Florida and the home of the Florida Panthers for one of the league's top weekends.

The NHL announced Friday that the 2023 All-Star Weekend, including both the Skills Challenge and All-Star Game, will take place inside FLA Life Arena.

The Skills Challenge will take place Friday, February 3rd with the All-Star Game on Saturday, February 4th.

"We’ve been excited about bringing an event of this caliber and showcasing the league’s best in our backyard," team President and CEO Matt Caldwell said. "For Panthers fans, playing host to an All-Star game is an opportunity to show off our vibrant hockey culture in Florida and for NHL fans, it’s a chance to visit our exciting region and all it has to offer.”

Sunrise was originally scheduled to host the 2021 All-Star Game, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re ready to welcome the all-stars and hockey fans for a warm winter escape to Greater Fort Lauderdale for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game,” said Stacy Ritter, President and CEO of Visit Lauderdale. “From the action on the ice to sunny February days at the beach, we know hockey fans are in for a great weekend.”

It will be the second time the game has been played in South Florida. In 2003, the Panthers hosted the All-Star Game at the Sunrise arena in a game the Western Conference won 6-5 in a shootout.

