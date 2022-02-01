Florida Panthers Celebrate Black History Month With '28 Days of Black Excellence'

The Florida Panthers will honor influential members of South Florida's Black community in the month of February, culminating with an event at a game later in the month.

Florida launched the 28 Days of Black Excellence initiative, recognizing residents who are making an impactful difference in the community.

“As an organization that is committed to fostering diversity and celebrating diverse voices, we are proud to utilize our platform to share and amplify these important stories of Black excellence in our community,” said team President and CEO Matt Caldwell.

28 different members of the community will be honored, starting with Urban League Broward President & CEO Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh - who is currently the only female CEO of an Urban League affiliate in Florida.

The Panthers will honor all 28 residents during Black History Night at the team's February 24th game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. inside FLA Live Arena.

Fans in attendance will enjoy pregame and intermission performances by Florida Memorial University’s Marching Band and National Panhellenic Council Divine Nine Step Teams, as well as a special national anthem performance by South Florida’s premier saxophonist, Jon Saxx.

Florida enters Tuesday game at the New York Rangers with the NHL's best record, five points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes, in the final game before the league's All-Star break.