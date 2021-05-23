Florida Panthers Expanding Capacity Inside BB&T Center for Monday's Playoff Game

With the Florida Panthers one game from elimination in the opening round of their Stanley Cup Playoff series, the team will be allowing more fans inside the BB&T Center to root on the Cats.

The team announced Sunday they are increasing capacity to just under 75 percent, or around 15,000 seats, for Monday's Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tickets remain on sale for the game, with puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m.

As with previous games this season, social distancing is encouraged when not around members of your own family while all fans over the age of two are asked to wear masks in accordance with NHL protocols.

The team will hold a 'Happy Half Hour' part on the JetBlue Tarmac from 6:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. with drink specials before doors open one hour ahead of puck drop.

Florida dropped Game 4 of its series with the Sunshine State rivals on Saturday and now is down 3-1 in the series.

If the Panthers are eliminated by the Lightning, it would be the sixth straight playoff appearance where Florida was knocked out in the first round.