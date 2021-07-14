Florida Panthers Provide New Gear for Youth in NHL's Power Players Program

The Florida Panthers made one young fan’s dreams come true with new gear as he helps the National Hockey League attract the game of hockey to the youth community.

Members of the organization, including mascot Stanley C. Panther, arrived at the Pembroke Pines home of Juanjose Pazmino, bringing new floorball gear - including a net, sticks and balls - for the young Panthers fan.

“It feels awesome to get these items from the team,” Pazmino said. “It was totally unexpected.”

Pazmino said he became a fan of the Panthers after attending his first game when Florida played rival Tampa Bay in 2019. He is set to start skating lessons on Wednesday.

The teen is a member of the NHL Power Players, an initiative created prior to the 2019-20 season where young people between 13 and 17 years old are selected to become advisers to the league to help make the sport grow.

“They want to see how we can improve the sport and I like giving them the feedback,” he said.