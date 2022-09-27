Florida Panthers Split Preseason Doubleheader With Nashville

The Florida Panthers kicked off the preseason Monday with a split of their doubleheader against the Nashville Predators.

Florida won the first game of the opening series when Aleksander Barkov scored with one second left in overtime for the 4-3 victory, Eetu Luostarien, Kai Schwindt and Ryan Lomberg also scored for the Cats.

In Game 2, Florida was shutout by the Predators as Nashville scored three goals in the third period for the 4-0 victory.

The Panthers return home for their next preseason game Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. inside the FLA Live Arena.