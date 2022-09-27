NHL

Florida Panthers Split Preseason Doubleheader With Nashville

By NBC 6

Getty Images

The Florida Panthers kicked off the preseason Monday with a split of their doubleheader against the Nashville Predators.

Florida won the first game of the opening series when Aleksander Barkov scored with one second left in overtime for the 4-3 victory, Eetu Luostarien, Kai Schwindt and Ryan Lomberg also scored for the Cats.

In Game 2, Florida was shutout by the Predators as Nashville scored three goals in the third period for the 4-0 victory.

The Panthers return home for their next preseason game Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. inside the FLA Live Arena.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

NHLFlorida PanthersNashville Predators
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us