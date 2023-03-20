Florida Panthers to Hold ‘CATZ B Side' Electronic Music Concert After Saturday's Game

When you think of electronic dance music, you may not think of the Florida Panthers - but you will this weekend.

The Panthers will hold the first 'CATZ B Side' electronic music event this Saturday on the JetBlue Tarmac outside of FLA Live Arena following the conclusion of their game against the New York Rangers. Faceoff of the game is at 5 p.m.

Performers for the event include Öwnboss, Mark Sixma, MR.BLACK & Sam Blacky and more.

"We are in constant pursuit of innovative new ways to enhance the fan journey and deliver a world-class sports & entertainment experience," said Panthers Executive Vice President of People & Facilities Rob Stevenson. "For fans who already love the 'A Side' of Panthers hockey, we couldn't think of a better way to take their game day experience to the next level than with Panthers 'B Side' events."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

For more on the event and how to purchase tickets and access, click on this link.