Florida Panthers to Host Pride Night at Saturday's Game

The Florida Panthers will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community Saturday with its annual Pride Night.

Florida will host the Detroit Red Wings at 6 p.m. inside the FLA Live Arena.

The Panthers will wear special pride warmup jerseys that will be available for purchase following warmups. Players will use rainbow stick tape during warmups as well.

The Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida will sing the National Anthem and Pride pins will be available in Pantherland at FLA Live Arena with all proceeds benefiting the Florida Panthers Foundation.

Throughout the night and the entire season, fans can purchase a Stoli double cocktail and request the exclusive ‘Love Wins’ souvenir cup at any bar in the arena. A portion of all proceeds from each cocktail will benefit the Harvey Milk Foundation.

The Foundation encourages local, regional, national and global organizations to learn and utilize Harvey Milk’s story and coalition building technique, supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

The Panthers will honor US Army veteran Latoya Green that night as part of their Heroes Among Us program.

Latoya was deployed to Iraq and Kuwait in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom during her military service and is the recipient of the Army Achievement Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.

For more information on tickets, click on this link.