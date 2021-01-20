Florida Panthers' Upcoming Games vs. Carolina Postponed Due to COVID Protocol

The Florida Panthers will remain unbeaten for at least another week after their upcoming games against the Carolina Panthers were postponed.

The National Hockey League announced Wednesday that the facilities for the Hurricanes would remain closed due to the league's COVID protocols, forcing their upcoming games with Florida on Thursday and Saturday to be postponed.

Our scheduled games against Carolina on Jan. 21 and Jan. 23 will be postponed. ⬇️ https://t.co/QL9FUBlKSb — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) January 20, 2021

Florida won their first two games of the season last Sunday and on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks. Their first two games of the season against the Dallas Stars were also postponed due to the COVID protocol as well.

The next scheduled game for the Panthers is January 26th at the Columbus Blue Jackets.