‘A fight we can win': Florida Panthers initiative helps support cancer research

The Florida Panthers are getting closer to the Stanley Cup. They're still making plays, scoring goals, and taking hits on the ice.

But beyond the rink, they’re fighting cancer through a unique initiative involving life-sized panther sculptures.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Panthers General Manager Bill Zito shared with NBC6 how this cause hits close to home.

"Every single person watching will be at least one person removed from somebody who has cancer, or who's fighting, or who's going to have to fight," he said. "And this is a fight that we can win."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This season, Zito and his wife, Julie, helped launch the Panthers on the Prowl initiative in partnership with the American Cancer Society. Inspired by Julie’s own battle with breast cancer, the panther sculptures are meant to symbolize hope and create change.

Celebrities like Michael Bublé and organizations such as Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital have joined the campaign. Donors can "adopt" and decorate a panther sculpture.

At Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, pediatric patients contributed to their sculpture, which was designed by pop artist Romero Britto.

"Children going through something like cancer. It’s just not supposed to happen," said Caitlin Stella, CEO of the hospital. "It’s a beautiful art piece that incorporates the ribbons for childhood cancer and 3D elements that represent childhood."

The goal is to place the sculptures throughout South Florida and raise $1 million for the American Cancer Society.

The Panthers are tackling this mission with the same grit they show on the ice.

"We want to fight. We want to fight for our children, for our loved ones, and for ourselves," Zito said. "And hopefully, have a little bit of fun and joy as part of the process. That’s always a good thing, and win the battle."

For more information, visit FloridaPanthers.com/PanthersOnTheProwl. The team hopes to showcase all of the decorated panthers together during their Cancer Night event in October, a powerful visual display with an even stronger message.