Barkov: Panthers can't dip Stanley Cup in ocean—unless ‘Tkachuk take it there'

NBC6 got to ask Aleksander Barkov if the team planned to repeat the famed dip into the ocean that Matthew Tkachuk led when they won it last year.

By Julia Bagg

The morning after the Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 to win a Stanley Cup Championship for the second year in a row, fans flocked to Fort Lauderdale Beach to get celebrations underway.

And the early birds were in for a great surprise on Wednesday, because right on A1A Boulevard, none other than Aleksander Barkov stepped out and hoisted Lord Stanley's cup in the middle of the road.

NBC6 was there and got to ask him if the team planned to repeat the famed dip into the ocean that Matthew Tkachuk led when they won it last year.

"This year we have a rule, we can't go there," Barkov said.

Then with a smile he added: "Unless Matthew Tkachuk take it there."

He also said he would definitely be at the Elbo Room to celebrate with fans and teammates.

