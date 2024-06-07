Broward Transit offers $2 rides to fans going to Panthers' Finals games. Here's what to know

For a second year in a row, the Florida Panthers are back in the Stanley Cup Final and and if you managed to score tickets to the first couple of games, Broward County Transit is helping fans get to the game without stressing parking.

On Saturday, June 8 and Monday, June 10, Cats fans will be able to park for free in Plantation for the two first games and hop on a shuttle that will get them to and from the Amerant Bank Arena.

There will be free parking lots located at the Government Center West on University Drive, and Panthers Express Shuttles will pick up passengers up every hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Drop-offs at the arena will be at the Express Bus Park & Ride lot inside Gate 7.

After the games, buses will begin to take fans back to the parking lot starting at 10 p.m.

According to Broward County Transit, pickups will continue "until all passengers have been returned to Government Center West."

Fares for the shuttle will be $2 per person each way which will provide huge relief for anyone fearing the steep stadium pricing.

Fares can be paid in cash or through the Broward County Transit app.

Panthers Express Shuttles will run for all Panthers home games, including 5 and 7, if necessary.

For more information, click here.