Everywhere the Panthers have been with the Stanley Cup since their championship win

The Stanley Cup has seen more action in three days than some of us will see in a month.

And rightfully so, since the Florida Panthers are still in the middle of celebrating their history-making, nail-biting, championship win.

From Broward to Miami-Dade, here’s where the Cup (and its keepers) have partied in true South Florida style.

Day 1: History is made

The trophy was first hoisted into the air on Monday, June 24, at the Amerant Bank Arena, as stuffed rats rained down on it and the Cats.

The triumph was a first for the franchise.

Later "the celebration in the locker room went well into the night," Phillip Pritchard, the Cup's official keeper, said in a tweet.

Day 2: The Cup goes for a swim in Fort Lauderdale

After a winner's night of sleep (or partying), the real fun began in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.

The Cats kicked things off with a private party in the morning at the Elbo Room, where fans on the street got a literal taste of victory as players poured beer from balcony out of the Stanley Cup.

Panthers Matthew Tkachuk, Aaron Ekblad, Sam Reinhart and others celebrated as people surrounded the bar for a glimpse at hockey's ultimate prize.

At one point, Tkachuk decided to take a quick dip in the ocean with the Cup. He jumped in with the trophy in hand, lifted it and kissed it to the sound of cheers.

"I'm very lucky, the guys are such a great group of guys, we have a lot of fun on and off the ice," Tkachuk told NBC6.

One fan described the celebrations he feels lucky to be a part of.

"I can't even believe to say that we are Stanley Cup champions... It's awesome," he said. "One word, unreal. Absolutely unreal."

Pritchard also shared a photo of some happy officers posing with the trophy at Heritage restaurant.

And that night, Lord Stanley created a bit of pandemonium at American Social on Las Olas Boulevard, where players again raised the trophy as fans clawed their way through the crowd to touch it.

Day 3: Cats take the Cup clubbing at E11even

After another morning on the beach in Fort Lauderdale, a hockey Hall of Fame goalie got a special moment with the Stanley Cup before the Panthers took the trophy to enjoy Miami's iconic nightlife on Wednesday.

Florida Panthers Special Advisor Roberto Luongo wasn't able to win the championship in his 19-year playing career, after falling in the 2011 finals to the Boston Bruins.

But all that was behind him Wednesday, as he enjoyed a family dinner and ate pasta out of the championship trophy.

After a chef grated cheese onto the pasta, Luongo smiled, laughed and twirled his fork into the mountainous meal to chants of "Let's go Panthers!"

It's not clear where Luongo was having dinner, but Pritchard did share a photo of the trophy posing behind a Mastro's Ocean Club menu the same evening.

And later, the Panthers took Lord Stanley to a Miami right of passage: club E11even.

The DJ blasted Queens' We are the Champions, as players stood on the couch with the trophy in the air.

What's next for the Stanley Cup?

The Panther's victory tour with the Stanley Cup is going strong, and it's not over yet.

Tkachuk was at Raising Canes Thursday morning in Pompano Beach with a replica, and Reinhart is scheduled to do a meet-and-great at Dick's Sporting Goods in Sunrise from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (It's unclear if Reinhart will bring the real deal with him.)

And then, there's the celebration 30 years in the making: the big finale fans can't wait to attend: the parade set for Sunday at Fort Lauderdale beach.

Eventually, Lord Stanley will make its way back to its permanent home within the Esso Great Hall at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

As for where the cup will be later, who knows? One thing's for sure. Wherever it is, it'll be having more fun than the Oilers.

The Florida Panthers celebrated with fans at the Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale and took the Stanley Cup itself for a dip in the ocean. NBC6's Ari Odzer reports