Florida Panthers executive Doug Cifu suspended by NHL for ‘inappropriate' X posts

A Florida Panthers executive and team minority owner has been suspended by the National Hockey League for what they called "unacceptable and inappropriate" social media posts.

Douglas Cifu, the team's vice chairman, partner, and alternate governor, was suspended by the NHL for posts he allegedly made on X.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"The NHL has concluded that Mr. Cifu’s X posts were unacceptable and inappropriate. As a result, Mr. Cifu has been suspended indefinitely from any involvement with the Club and the NHL,” the league said in a statement Tuesday. “An in-person meeting will be scheduled with Mr. Cifu and the Commissioner at a date to be determined."

Getty Images Getty Images

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The suspension was first reported by the Toronto Sun, which reported that Cifu made the posts during an exchange with a Toronto Maple Leafs fan as the Panthers face the Leafs in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Leafs fan had posted about hits some Panthers' players have made in the series and compared them with the Israel-Palestine conflict, the Sun reported.

"Eat s*** 51st state anti-semite loser. Israel now and forever. Until ever (sic) last Hamas rat is eliminated," Cifu reportedly responded, referring to President Trump's comments about making Canada the 51st state.

The posts were apparently made on Sunday, as the Panthers evened the series at 2-2 with a 2-0 win over the Leafs. Cifu's X account was later deactivated.

According to his team bio, Cifu is also Chief Executive Officer of Virtu Financial, a financial technology company, which he co-founded along with Panthers Owner Vincent Viola in 2008.

NBC6 asked for a statement from the Panthers but were referred to a statement Cifu gave to Florida Hockey Now.

"Two days ago, I posted regrettable and inflammatory comments on social media," Cifu wrote in the statement. "My behavior does not reflect the standards of the Florida Panthers organization and the Viola family. "I sincerely apologize to all those affected by my comments. I am committed to working with the NHL to amend my actions."