After the Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers to win their second Stanley Cup, preparations for a parade were underway in Fort Lauderdale Beach on Thursday.
NBC6 cameras captured crews working on a stage for the Panthers championship parade.
Construction of the stage started on Tuesday.
Before Panthers players arrive at the stage, they will travel a parade route, which starts on A1A and Riomar Street.
The parade will start at 12 p.m. on Sunday.
City of Fort Lauderdale officials discussed safety measures that will be put in place to ensure the parade goes smoothly.
During the 2024 parade, where the Cats won their first Stanley Cup, there was some rain but that didn't deter fans from celebrating with the team.
"It's crazy we did it twice, it's unbelievable, it was amazing, went last year, coming this year, it's unbelieve," said a fan.