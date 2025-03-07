Florida Panthers trade for Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand

The Florida Panthers have landed Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand in a final hour deal at the NHL trade deadline on Friday.

The Cats acquired Marchand shortly before the 3 p.m. ET deadline, according to multiple media reports. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney confirmed he sent Marchand to Florida for a draft pick.

Marchand, 36, has played his entire career in Boston but is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Marchand, who was injured last weekend and was considered week-to-week, has 21 goals and 26 assists in 61 games in his 16th season with the Bruins.

The Panthers are trying for a repeat of last year's Stanley Cup win and were looking to add more talent with top winger Matthew Tkachuk on long-term injured reserve.

The team said they're hoping Tkachuk will be back by the playoffs.

The Panthers already got top-four defenseman Seth Jones from Chicago in a trade for goalie Spencer Knight, and have also traded for goaltender Vitek Vanecek from the San Jose Sharks.

Marchand won a Cup with the Bruins in 2011 and is considered one of the best players in that franchise's history. He was on Boston teams that were bounced from the playoffs by the Panthers the past two seasons.