Fort Lauderdale Mayor Wagers Bet Against Las Vegas Mayor for Stanley Cup Finals

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals is adding two new 'rivals' to the roster as City of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis issued a friendly wager to Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman.

As the Florida Panthers make a sensational return to the Stanley Cup finals after 27 years, the significance of the occassion has hit South Florida like a Mike Tyson haymaker.

And it was Fort Lauderdale's own mayor who threw the first 'jab.'

@mayoroflasvegas, greetings from #FortLauderdale! The Venice of America is looking forward to a hard-fought series between our @FlaPanthers and your @GoldenKnights. How about a bet?

When we win the @StanleyCup, you wear our jersey around Downtown Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/LHwHZrqdWr — Mayor Dean J. Trantalis (@DeanTrantalis) June 2, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

It didn't take long for the mayor of 'Sin City' to respond and accept the challenge.

With Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals on Saturday, Fort Lauderdale will become the home base for all things hockey, and will house both the media and NHL headquarters for the first time in its history.

In turn, the city has made over 3,000+ hotel rooms available for traveling fans in Downtown Fort Lauderdale and will hope to have a similar financial influx similar to the one brought by the NHL All-Star game back in February, which brought about $30M in economic prosperity to the community.

The Florida Panthers traveled to Las Vegas for Game 1 and Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals but will be back in South Florida for Game 3 on Thursday, June 8th.