Panthers parade in Fort Lauderdale: What to know about the route, road closures and more

Officials are excited for the public to join the Panthers on their Stanley Cup victory parade in Fort Lauderdale, but want fans who'll be attending to keep safety and traffic in mind.

Up to a couple hundred thousand people are expected to attend the festivities Sunday at 11 a.m. on State Road A1A, Mayor Dean Trantalis said at a news conference Friday.

“It’s not our first time at the rodeo, but it's our first time with the Stanley Cup,” he said. "It's a big deal!"

When is the parade and celebration?

The parade is set for Sunday at 11 a.m. It will take place along State Road A1A, starting at Riomar Street and ending just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (across from Hotel Maren) at Southeast 5th Street.

The parade will take about an hour to an hour and a half, followed by a rally that should take about another hour, Fort Lauderdale Police Chief William Schultz said.

What roads will be closed?

Northbound A1A will be closed.

Seabreeze Boulevard will only operate with one southbound lane and one northbound lane during the parade. That closure is expected to affect access roads.

“Please, if you are coming that day or if you live on the barrier island or do business out here, you need to expect major traffic delays on the island starting several hours before the event, as early as 7 or 8 a.m." Schultz said.

How can I get there?

Authorities could not say enough about alternate modes of transportation, with the mayor emphasizing that while there’s room for a few hundred thousand people, there is not enough room for all of them to bring a car.

Other transportation options include:

Water taxi

Authorities stressed that the water taxi, which leaves from the Broward County Convention Center and downtown Las Olas business district, is a great alternative to driving into the beach. Buy tickets in advance.

Park 'n ride shuttle

A free shuttle will leave from the Broward Convention Center garage to the Fort Lauderdale beach area starting at 7 a.m., Schultz said. Service will end at approximately 10 a.m.

Return service will be provided.

Other options

You can also get into the area by bike, rideshare or train.

I'm driving. Where can I park?

If you do decide to drive, plan ahead, as very little parking will be available.

Options do include the Las Olas garage, Hugh Taylor Birch State Park area and the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens. Officials advised that those locations are expected to fill to capacity early in the day.

"There will be several park-and-walk options from downtown," Schultz said. "We highly recommend you consider parking downtown and walking down Las Olas Boulevard to the beach."

Go here for more detailed information on available parking.

How can I stay safe?

Stay cool

Officials stressed that the day would be hot. Attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of water, find shade and wear sunscreen.

Several EMS stations will be set up throughout the event, Fire Chief Stephen Gollan said. They will be staffed with doctors and have amenities such as water available. The stations can be recognized by the Baptist Health and fire rescue signatures on them.

Gollan expressed concerns that some fans may choose to wear heavy jerseys, sweatshirts or hoodies that could cause them to experience heat exhaustion.

If you experience any of these symptoms, you should report to an EMS station:

profuse sweating

weakness

headache

unsteady gait

muscle cramps

fatigue

Heat stroke is when sweating stops, and the body begins to shut down. In these cases, immediately call 911.

And if you're swimming to stay cool, make sure to swim near a lifeguard.

Keep children close

Children can easily become separated in Sunday's crowds.

Officials will set up a tent near Bo's Beach restaurant where children can be provided with a wristband that will have their parent’s number, in the event they become lost. The tent will also function as a family reunification center.

Drink responsibly

"We know that alcohol will be consumed," Schultz. "Certainly, do not operate a vehicle if you will be drinking that day."

Stay aware of your surroundings

“Pickpocketing and theft can happen in crowded areas. We suggest you keep your Rolex watches and all your expensive jewelry at home,” Schultz said.

Keep belongings like cellphones in a closed purse or front pocket.

"As far as those who may think that they're going to come here and victimize our celebrators, forget about it," the police chief said. "We have not only our ununiformed officers, we have a number of ununiformed, plain-clothes officers are going to be on the lookout for just that activity."

If you see something, say something, Schultz said, and report any suspicious activity to police.

Know what to do in severe weather

In the event of a lightning event, find a covered shelter. For high winds, put away umbrellas, tents or other shade devices, Gollan said.