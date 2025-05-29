Panther fans soak up the winning vibes ahead of third Stanley Cup Final

Panthers fans can taste it.

Last night’s victory over the Carolina Hurricanes sends the Florida Panthers to their third consecutive Stanley Cup Final, and now a repeat of last year’s Stanley Cup champion madness is within reach.

“It’s amazing for South Florida sports fans, almost like we don’t deserve the Panthers, we got the Dolphins and the Heat and the Marlins, the Heat have had their runs, I’ve been a season ticket holder for all of them,” said Jacob Schwartz, a Panthers fan who was shopping for new gear Thursday at the Pantherland store in Fort Lauderdale.

So where does the hockey team fit in our pro sports landscape? We asked veteran Miami Herald sports writer Greg Cote to chime in, since he’s covered every South Florida team for the last five decades. I asked him to compare the current Panthers to the Miami Heat of the Big Three era, who went to the NBA Finals four years in a row and won two titles.

“It’s extremely comparable, and I think the Panthers are a repeat championship from having an equal case or an even better one because keep in mind, although this is the third Panthers Stanley Cup Final in a row, prior to that three year run, they won the President’s Trophy for the best record in the league so they’ve had a four year run of excellence down here,” Cote said.

Not just excellence, the Panthers have changed the conversation and forced non-hockey fans to pay attention.

“You know there’s talk around town now that, have the Panthers out-cultured the Miami Heat? You know the Heat feed us Heat culture, but maybe they’ve been usurped by the Panthers, who not only win but have a great time doing it,” Cote said.

“I love the grit, I love how they play,” said season ticket holder April Levy as she shopped for new merch.

“I’m from the northeast, basically I was a hockey fan up north, been down here 20 years, this is the best,” said Rick Levy, no relation to April, who bought an Eastern Conference champions t-shirt. “I never had this kind of fun with the Rangers.”