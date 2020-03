Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is donating $100,000 to help part-time employees of the BB&T Center after the season was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bobrovsky's teammates have matched the donation, and Panthers owners said they are also contributing to the cause.

The National Hockey League placed the season on hold on March 12 due to COVID-19 concerns. A number of other NHL teams have announced plans to set up funds for arena workers.