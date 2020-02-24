Florida Panthers

Panthers Deal Trocheck to Carolina at Trade Deadline

Florida receiving forwards Haula and Wallmark, prospects Luostarinen and Priskie

Vincent Trocheck
Vincent Trocheck #21 of the Florida Panthers skates against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG PAINTS Arena on January 5, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Florida Panthers sent forward Vincent Trocheck to the Carolina Hurricanes on the NHL's trade deadline day in exchange for two forwards and two prospects.

Carolina is sending forwards Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, Eetu Luostarinen and defenseman Chase Priskie to Florida as part of Monday's deal. Luostarinen and Priskie are expected to report to Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL.

"Today we acquired players with depth, versatility, and playoff experience," Panthers General Manager Dale Tallon said in a statement. "Haula and Wallmark give us more depth in the forward line and more options for our coaches as we continue our quest to make the playoffs this season."

Trocheck had spent his entire NHL career, parts of seven seasons, with Florida. He appeared in 420 games, with 111 goals and 171 assists. He had a career-best 31 goals two seasons ago, and had 10 goals and 26 assists in 55 games this season.

He was a Panther from the beginning; the team took him in the third round of the 2011 draft with the 64th overall selection. But this move also provides Florida future flexibility; Haula is an unrestricted free agent this summer and Wallmark a restricted one.

Priskie is a native of Pembroke Pines.

