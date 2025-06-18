Stanley Cup

Panthers fans grab pots and pans to celebrate Stanley Cup win South Florida-style

The Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 on Tuesday to win the Stanley Cup for the second straight year--and all on home turf.

Cats fans have been celebrating since Tuesday night, and on Wednesday morning, the Elbo Room on Fort Lauderdale Beach geared up to open for further revelry.

But first, the streets echoed with a very South Florida-sound: wooden spoons banging on pots and pans as fans drove down Bird Road in Miami Dade County to celebrate the victory.

Panthers fans took to the streets to celebrate the team's 2nd consecutive win over the Edmonton Oilers.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

