Florida Panthers

Panthers hope injured F Matthew Tkachuk will be back for playoffs

Panthers general manager Bill Zito gave reporters an update on Tkachuk's status on Monday, a day after it was announced he was joining the injured list

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Florida Panthers hope to have star forward Matthew Tkachuk back in time for the playoffs after he was placed on long-term injured reserve on Sunday.

Panthers general manager Bill Zito gave reporters an update on Tkachuk's status on Monday, a day after it was announced he was joining the injured list.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Matthew's gonna be out for an extended period of time and we hope to get him back for the playoffs and we're still sort of in that, you have a projection, you have a diagnosis, and a rehab course of action, how and where and in what manner the progress of that rehab is still yet to be determined," Zito said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Tkachuk has been out with a lower-body injury since playing for Team USA in the 4-Nations Face-Off last month.

Team Canada emerged victorious over Team USA in Thursday’s 4 Nations Face-Off championship game.

The 27-year-old has 22 goals and 35 assists in 52 games for the Panthers this season.

This article tagged under:

Florida Panthers
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us