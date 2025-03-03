Panthers hope injured F Matthew Tkachuk will be back for playoffs

The Florida Panthers hope to have star forward Matthew Tkachuk back in time for the playoffs after he was placed on long-term injured reserve on Sunday.

Panthers general manager Bill Zito gave reporters an update on Tkachuk's status on Monday, a day after it was announced he was joining the injured list.

"Matthew's gonna be out for an extended period of time and we hope to get him back for the playoffs and we're still sort of in that, you have a projection, you have a diagnosis, and a rehab course of action, how and where and in what manner the progress of that rehab is still yet to be determined," Zito said.

An update on Matthew. pic.twitter.com/50qyn9DIxx — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 3, 2025

Tkachuk has been out with a lower-body injury since playing for Team USA in the 4-Nations Face-Off last month.

The 27-year-old has 22 goals and 35 assists in 52 games for the Panthers this season.