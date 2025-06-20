Panthers Marchand and Reinhart take shifts at restaurants to celebrate Stanley Cup

Florida Panthers stars Brad Marchand and Sam Reinhart clocked in for a different type of shift Friday as they continued to celebrate their Stanley Cup win in Style.

Marchand was at a Dairy Queen in Sunrise to serve up Blizzards and sign autographs for fans who packed the eatery.

“It’s been some of the best few months I’ve ever had in my career and it’s been an incredible group down here. I’ve loved every second of it. Hopefully it can continue," Marchand said.

Five miles away in Tamarac, Reinhart, the hero of the Cup-clinching Game 6 who scored fopur goals to help send the Panthers to their second-straight Cup, made sure no one went hungry at Raising Cane's

"Last year when we won we didn’t think about a second one, we enjoyed that one for a little bit and that’s what we’re going to do right now. We are enjoying this one," Reinhart said.

The team has been celebrating nearly around-the-clock since defeatg the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night, partying at Club E11EVEN late Thursday and into Friday.

The big finish will take place Sunday with a championship parade in Fort Lauderdale.