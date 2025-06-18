Panthers pandemonium: Fans, players celebrate Stanley Cup win across South Florida

Panthers pandemonium continues to take over South Florida as fans celebrate their second consecutive Stanley Cup win, from Bird Road to the Amerant Bank Arena, and from the Baptist Health IcePlex to Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Here's how the revelry is going so far.

Party with the Panthers at Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale Beach

It looks like it's tradition now for the Panthers players to hit this beach bar, also the site of their at-times rowdy celebrations last year.

Matthew Tkachuk explained that the spot was "like home."

"Oh it's amazing, it's amazing, back-to-back champions. I can't believe it," he said. "This is place is like home. It's right down the road from me. Excited to keep the party going."

On Wednesday, the cigar smoke and champagne were flowing.

This year, early birds were able to come face-to-face with none other than Aleksander Barkov before the sun was up.

"I couldn't believe it," fan Brian Cheshire said. "The guy pulled up in the car [saying], 'You know Barkov?' I'm like, 'Yeah.' He lets down the window and I see him, I'm like 'Oh!'"

Barkov stepped out of a car and right on State Road A1A, hoisted Lord Stanley's cup in the air.

NBC6 was there and got to ask him if the team planned to repeat the famed dip into the ocean that Matthew Tkachuk led when they won it last year.

"This year we have a rule, we can't go there," Barkov said.

Then with a smile he added: "Unless Matthew Tkachuk take it there."

When asked about a possible third win next year, Barkov answered: "Let's enjoy this first, but threepeat is a very good possibility."

Fans line up for merch at Baptist Health IcePlex

Lines outside and lines inside followed the Panthers win over the Oilers as fans flocked to snag some official championship merch: pins, shirts, hats and more.

Bari Wiggins, a fan since 1994, was first in line.

"Last year I was all the way in the back of the line, in the sun for an hour, waiting for some t-shirts. So got here early this time," she said. "I've not seen a team like this in all the years that I've been a hockey fan."

Some fans even teared up thinking about the big win.

Banging pots and pans on Bird Road

But first, the streets echoed with a very South Florida-sound: wooden spoons banging on pots and pans as fans drove down Bird Road in Miami Dade County to celebrate the victory.

Several fans decked out in Panthers gear also stood on the side of the road waving flags, cheering and banging on their own (celebratory) cooking gear.

Panthers fans took to the streets to celebrate the team's 2nd consecutive win over the Edmonton Oilers.