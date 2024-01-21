Panthers take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Predators

Florida Panthers (27-14-4, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (25-20-1, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers aim to stop their four-game losing streak with a victory against the Nashville Predators.

Nashville is 13-11-0 in home games and 25-20-1 overall. The Predators have a 13-7-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Florida is 14-7-2 on the road and 27-14-4 overall. The Panthers have a 10-2-3 record in games decided by one goal.

Monday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has nine goals and 31 assists for the Predators. Ryan O'Reilly has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 11 goals and 35 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has scored 10 goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Panthers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 5.6 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Panthers: Nick Cousins: out (concussion protocol), Aleksander Barkov: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.