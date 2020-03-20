coronavirus

Part-Time BB&T Center Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The employee was in self-quarantine and was receiving medical care

Getty Images

SUNRISE, FL – OCT. 5: Florida Panthers fans cheer on their team against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the BB&T Center on October 5, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

A part-time employee for the Florida Panthers and the BB&T Center tested positive for the new coronavirus, the team announced Friday.

The team said they were told by the Florida Department of Health that the worker tested positive for COVID-19 on March 15. Their most recent work day at the BB&T Center was on March 8.

The employee was in self-quarantine and was receiving medical care.

"After being informed of this confirmed case, the Florida Panthers reached out to all staff who may have come in close contact with this employee during their shift," the team said in a statement. "Those individuals have been asked to observe all precautions and report any existing symptoms to the Broward Department of Health."

The team said they'll continue to directed staff to work remotely.

