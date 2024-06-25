Photos: Florida Panthers hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time By NBC6 • Published 3 hours ago • Updated 3 hours ago The Florida Panthers won their first ever Stanley Cup on June 24, 2024, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7. 16 photos 1/16 Getty SUNRISE, FLORIDA – JUNE 24: Aleksander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers lifts the Stanley Cup after Florida’s 2-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) 2/16 Getty Images SUNRISE, FLORIDA – JUNE 24: Aleksander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers celebrates with the Stanley Cup following a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) 3/16 Getty Images SUNRISE, FL – JUNE 24: Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice raises the Stanley Cup during the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, Game 7 between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers on June 24th, 2024 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) 4/16 AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee Florida Panthers Matthew Tkachuk raises the Stanley Cup trophy surrounded by his family after the Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. 5/16 Getty Images SUNRISE, FL – JUNE 24: Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) raises the Stanley Cup during the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, Game 7 between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers on June 24th, 2024 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) 6/16 Getty Images SUNRISE, FLORIDA – JUNE 24: Aaron Ekblad #5 of the Florida Panthers celebrates with the Stanley Cup after Florida’s 2-1 victory in Game Seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) 7/16 Getty Images SUNRISE, FLORIDA – JUNE 24: Carter Verhaeghe #23 of the Florida Panthers hoist the cup after Florida’s 2-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) 8/16 Getty Images SUNRISE, FLORIDA – JUNE 24: Brandon Montour #62 of the Florida Panthers celebrates with his son, Kai, after Florida’s 2-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) 9/16 Getty Images SUNRISE, FLORIDA – JUNE 24: Kyle Okposo #8 of the Florida Panthers hoists the Stanley Cup after Florida’s 2-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) 10/16 Getty Images SUNRISE, FLORIDA – JUNE 24: Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers lifts the Stanley Cup after Florida’s 2-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) 11/16 Getty Images SUNRISE, FLORIDA – JUNE 24: Sam Bennett #9 of the Florida Panthers celebrates with the Stanley Cup following a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) 12/16 Getty Images SUNRISE, FLORIDA – JUNE 24: Evan Rodrigues #17 of the Florida Panthers celebrates with the Stanley Cup following a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) 13/16 Getty Images SUNRISE, FLORIDA – JUNE 24: Gustav Forsling #42 of the Florida Panthers celebrates with the Stanley Cup following a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) 14/16 Getty Images SUNRISE, FLORIDA – JUNE 24: Carter Verhaeghe #23 of the Florida Panthers prepares to drink from the Stanley Cup in the locker room after Game Seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images) 15/16 Getty Images SUNRISE, FLORIDA – JUNE 24: Carter Verhaeghe #23 of the Florida Panthers pours a drink into the Stanley Cup as Matthew Tkachuk #19 celebrates with the NHL/WWE Stanley Cup Championship belt around his waist in the locker room after Game Seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images) 16/16 Getty Images SUNRISE, FL – JUNE 24: The Florida Panthers pose for a team photo following game seven of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers on Monday, June 24, 2024 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) This article tagged under: Florida PanthersNHLStanley Cup More Photo Galleries In Photos: King Charles' Birthday Parade PICTURES: Massive fire at apartment building in Miami Photos: Pro-Palestinian demonstrations on US college campuses Photos: Pro-Israeli, pro-Palestinian demonstrations clash at University of California, Los Angeles