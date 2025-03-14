Florida Panthers

Sam Bennett scores twice in surging Panthers' 3-2 victory over Maple Leafs

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sam Bennett scored power-play goals late in each of the first two periods, Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves and the short-handed Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night for their seventh victory in eight games.

Defenseman Niko Mikkola also scored for the defending champion Panthers. They lead the Atlantic Division, four points ahead of the second-place Maple Leafs. Toronto has lost four of five.

Florida played without Matthew Tkachuk (lower-body), newcomer Brad Marchand (upper-body) and defenseman Aaron Ekblad (suspension).

John Tavares had his 27th goal of the season for Toronto. Max Domi added a goal, and Anthony Stolarz stopped 22 shots.

Takeaways

Panthers: Captain Alexsander Barkov, Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart and members of the team’s management presented a Stanley Cup replica ring to the Hockey Hall of Fame in a ceremony Wednesday.

Maple Leafs: Stolarz lost for the second time in two starts against his former club this season.

Key moment

Tied at 1, the Panthers killed off two penalties in the first 10 minutes of the second period, then scored twice in a 3:17 span

Key stat

Florida and Toronto had been separated by two points or fewer for 103 days.

Upcoming

Both teams play Saturday. The Panthers are at Montreal, and the Maple Leafs host Ottawa.

Copyright The Associated Press

