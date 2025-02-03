Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers visit President Trump at White House

President Donald Trump welcomed the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers to the White House Monday to celebrate their win.

Trump admired head coach Paul Maurice's Stanley Cup ring, sang the praises of captain Alexsander Barkov, and made goalie Sergei Bobrovski's case for the Hockey Hall of Fame.

"You fell in love with that team, the guts and the courage they had," Trump said.

The Panthers were the first professional sports team to meet with Trump at the White House since he regained office.

Florida defeated the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final back in June to capture the franchise's first ever championship.

The Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the series, then dropped the next three games before taking the do-or-die Game 7.

"I watched those games and I was a little bit worried," Trump said Monday. "They lost three and I said 'ooh, this is gonna be a tough loss.' That would have been bad but you, that's real champions can pull it out."

The tradition of championship winning sports teams visiting the White House dates back decades.

The last South Florida team to visit the White House was the Miami Heat, who met with President Barack Obama in January 2014 after winning the 2013 NBA Finals.