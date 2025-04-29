Florida Panthers

Tensions continue to flare in Panthers-Lightning series as hits keep coming

Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel was knocked out of Florida's 4-2 win on Monday night following a high hit from Aaron Ekblad, four days after Hagel sent Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov out of Game 2 with a late blow

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tensions continued to escalate in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series between the Lightning and Panthers.

Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel was knocked out of Florida's 4-2 win on Monday night following a high hit from Aaron Ekblad, four days after Hagel sent Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov out of Game 2 with a late blow.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Ekblad landed a hit with his forearm to the chin area of Hagel, who fell directly on his back with 8:37 left in the second period. There was no penalty on the play, and Hagel did not return to the game.

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - APRIL 28: Brandon Hagel #38 of the Tampa Bay Lightning is injured during the second period against the Florida Panthers in Game Four of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena on April 28, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
SUNRISE, FLORIDA - APRIL 28: Brandon Hagel #38 of the Tampa Bay Lightning is injured during the second period against the Florida Panthers in Game Four of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena on April 28, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Hagel was back Monday from a one-game suspension after he drew a 5-minute major for interference on Barkov in Game 2 on Thursday. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety suspended Hagel from the Lightning's Game 3 win after a disciplinary hearing with him on Friday.

In Game 3, Florida star Matthew Tkachuk drew the same penalty for a late hit on Jake Guentzel.

Tkachuk, however, was not suspended. And tempers didn't ease in Game 4.

Florida Panthers

Local headquarters for everything related to South Florida's hockey team

Florida Panthers 5 hours ago

Panthers make 2 goals in 11 seconds, beat Lightning 4-2 to take 3-1 series lead

Florida Panthers Apr 24

Schmidt scores again as Panthers beat Lightning 2-0 for 2-0 series lead

Early in the third period on Monday, Florida’s Niko Mikkola was ejected for boarding Zemgus Girgensons, who was down on his knees.

It has been chippy all series, including light banter between the two coaches. There have been a combined 19 penalties in the last two games.

TAMPA, FL - APRIL 24: Aleksander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers is attended to by a trainer after being injured on a check by Brandon Hagel #38 of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of Game Two of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Amalie Arena on April 24, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. Hagel was given a five-minute penalty for interference on the play. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
TAMPA, FL - APRIL 24: Aleksander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers is attended to by a trainer after being injured on a check by Brandon Hagel #38 of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of Game Two of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Amalie Arena on April 24, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. Hagel was given a five-minute penalty for interference on the play. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

But after his team squandered a third-period lead, Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper was in no mood for chirping about penalties.

“It’s getting tiresome answering questions about a hit every single game,” Cooper said. “Why are you asking me the question? If anyone in here has something (to say), stand up and let me know.”

Panthers coach Paul Maurice didn't have much to say about it either.

“I saw it. I've seen it before. I saw it last year," Maurice said. "We'll coach. The players will play. The refs will make the calls. And the league will deal with it. I don't want to use this platform to start making my case on this. Everybody's got a job to do. I'll stay in my lane.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida Panthers
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us