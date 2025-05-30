‘They're our team!': City of Sunrise psyched for Stanley Cup Final

If you walked into Sunrise City Hall on Friday, you would’ve done a double-take. Or a triple-take. Just about every city employee was wearing Florida Panthers merch, and at one point, a pep rally led by the mayor broke out in the lobby.

“Let’s go Panthers!” chanted the group, which included representatives from various city departments.

It was all part of Panthers Spirit Day. As the team prepares for another run at the Stanley Cup Final, a rematch against the Edmonton Oilers, there’s no denying that the city in which the team plays its games, at Amerant Bank Arena, loves its hockey club.

“It’s amazing, I get to see he arena right outside my window, get to go to watch parties at War Memorial as well, we’re huge Panthers fans here, we love it,” said human resources manager Zeke Dezine, sporting a classic Roberto Luongo jersey.

From office to office, we saw people working, clad in Panthers shirts, wearing Panthers hats, signs and pennants on the walls.

“We consider ourselves now to be hockey town, USA, Edmonton wants to come get the cup, they’ll have to come take it from us,” said Jaime Ben Levy, who works in the finance department.

His office colleague, Laura Berthelon, was wearing a brand-new Eastern Conference Champions t-shirt and exuding confidence.

“They’ve got it, we’re gonna repeat this year, I can feel it,” Berthelon said.

“And at a time when we need some distractions, sometimes in the news, this is something to celebrate,” said Sunrise Mayor Mike Ryan.

He’s looking forward to Edmonton fans returning for the series and spending money in his city.

I asked Ryan if he anticipates a USA versus Canada rivalry, even though most of the Panthers players are from Canada.

“I think what we’re gonna see is a rivalry centered on hockey and what happens on the ice,” Ryan said.

Many of the Panthers players live in Fort Lauderdale, the team’s training complex and gift store are there in Holiday Park, so which city gets to claim the Cats?

“Listen, from the seagrass to the sawgrass, the Panthers are a South Florida team, we’re so proud that they call Sunrise home,” Ryan said.

I asked the same question to Jami Ketchup, Sunrise Human Resources Director, and she did not hesitate.

“They are our team,” Ketchup replied. “I know they’re Florida Panthers, but they’re Sunrise Panthers and we take complete credit for them, yes, indeed!”

The first game of the series is in Edmonton next Wednesday night, the first game in Sunrise is Monday, June 9.