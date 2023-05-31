Three Facts You Might Not Know About The Stanley Cup

The Stanley Cup Finals are coming to South Florida for the first time since 1996, as The Florida Panthers take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights for Game 1 on June 3rd.

As one of the most recognizable trophies in North America, the Stanley Cup is doing its annual tour ahead of the big game and we decided to search for some of the most interesting facts regarding the cup.

It is the Oldest Trophy in Professional Sports

Orginally donated by Sir Frederick Arthur Stanley in 1892, the cup has some of the richest history of any North American sport.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to the Hockey Hall of Fame, the trophy was purchased for about $50 at the time with the intention of presenting it to "the championship hockey club of the Dominion of Canada."

It's not actually called the Stanley Cup

It's actual name is the Dominion Hockey Challenge Cup. The Stanley Cup is just an unofficial title given to the cup over the years.

The trophy has earned various namesakes in it's history including "Lord Stanley's Cup," after Sir Frederick Stanley, who donated the cup back in 1892.

What is Engraved on the Cup?

With over 125 years of rich history, the Stanley Cup has over 2,497 number of individuals engraved on the cup, 3,489 if you count the bands which have been retired over the years.

The first team to engrave it's roster was the 1906-1907 Montreal Wanderers but it became an annual tradition in 1924.

And while this cup is the feature trophy for the Men's National Hockey League, there are 18 women who have had the honor of being engraved for their role in the sport.