Floyd Mayweather Jr. Announces Ring Return in South Florida Against Logan Paul

Mayweather, who has a 50-0 record with 27 knockouts, retired in 2017 after his fight against MMA star Conor McGregor

It's hosted Super Bowls, college football titles games, the World Series and even a WrestleMania – now, Hard Rock Stadium is getting into the world of high-profile boxing matches.

Undefeated world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced Tuesday he was returning to the ring inside the Miami Gardens stadium June 6th to face internet sensation and now boxer Logan Paul.

The two were originally scheduled to battle in February, but that match was postponed.

Mayweather, who has a 50-0 record with 27 knockouts, retired in 2017 after his fight against MMA star Conor McGregor. It will be his first match in South Florida since 2005 and his third all-time fight in the area.

Paul, who rose to fame on YouTube but has also caused controversy with several videos and comments, lost his only professional fight in November 2019.

Tickets are expected to go on sale next week.

