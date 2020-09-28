MLS

Fontana, Przybylko Help Philadelphia Union Blank Inter Miami

Philadelphia (8-2-4), which had just seven shots and 40.6% possession, is 4-0-1 in its last five games

Anthony Fontana, Ilson Pereira and Brenden Aaronson scored, Kacper Przybylko had two assists and the Philadelphia Union beat Inter Miami 3-0 on Sunday night.

The 20-year-old Fontana sprinted onto a ball from Przybylko at the top of the box, cut right to evade a defender and the blasted a rising right-footer just inside the near post to open the scoring in the 25th minute. Fontana, who started for just the second time in his career, has four goals in the last four games.

Przybylko slipped an entry pass behind two defenders to Ilsinho for a sliding one-touch finish from point-blank range in the 69th minute, and the 19-year-old Aaronson stole the ball from Dylan Nealis, raced to the area and scored on a roller inside the far post in stoppage time.

Miami (3-9-2) has lost three of its last four games.

Philadelphia's Andre Blake had three saves — including a diving stop in the 62nd minute. He has back-to-back shutouts and five this season.

