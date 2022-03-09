Football Players, Coaches, Social Media React to 2022 NFL Offseason

Football players, coaches, social media react to NFL offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The football world is booming even with the official NFL season over. Following the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory, several events marked up our calendars for what’s in store for the NFL.

The 2022 Scouting Combine took place on March 3-6, college pro days and team visits began on March 8 and the start of free agency and the trading period will begin on March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.

Oh, and how can we forget? The 2022 NFL Draft will take place on April 28.

Players, coaches, the media and sports fans all over the world are excited and ready to kick off these NFL pursuits. Check out some of the reactions people have been having on social media, in regard to what is coming:

What are some reactions to the NFL news so far?

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the Packers for $200 million, and people have a lot to say. Some people are elated at the good news, including fans and Rodgers himself …

Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I âsignedâ. Iâm very excited to be back ðªð¼ #year18â¤ï¸ — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 8, 2022

I slept in my Aaron Rodgers jersey last night I was so happy — Konnor (@kon_blank) March 9, 2022

While others are not so fond of the idea of Rodgers returning for four more years ...

I donât want to hear about Aaron Rodgers being the best qb (even talent wise) if he canât win a Super Bowl the next 4 years in that nfc. Absolute cake walk to the super bowl set up for him — Christian (@A_GameOfTweets) March 9, 2022

This deal would make Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history with a $50 million average annual salary.

Here is what people think of that …

Aaron Rodgers is guaranteed 153 million for a four year extension. In four years Iâll be paying off the loan I took out to get gas — andrew ragsdale (@AndrewRagsdale) March 9, 2022

Rodgers’ return to Green Bay was not the only one that shocked America. The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have also reportedly agreed on a deal trading Russell Wilson to Denver and Drew Lock to Seattle.

Not the biggest fan of Lock, but Iâm excited to see and will give him a chance to show us what he can do for @Seahawks - Sometimes guys just need a change of scenery ð¤·ââï¸ — Ivanca Frerichs (@ivanca_frerichs) March 9, 2022

How are players reacting to the 2022 NFL free agency?

It is one of the most nerve-wracking times for NFL players. Their futures are quite literally on the line.

Players prepare for the free agency period by revving up their confidence. They keep their mind distracted and energy up whilst waiting for decisions to be made.

Cordarrelle Patterson is getting ready for free agency by hitting the gym.

Had to make a stop in today before shit gets real!ðð#4hourlatepost #NFLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/gPSMpu4eDF — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) February 25, 2022

How are coaches and GMs reacting to the 2022 NFL free agency?

Coaches and General Managers are the ones with all the power. Let’s see what they have up their sleeve so far.

49ers GM John Lynch says the team is open to re-signing CB Jason Verrett in this year’s NFL free agency.

#49ers GM John Lynch says the team is open to re-signing CB Jason Verrett in NFL free agency, per @MaioccoNBCS pic.twitter.com/7TKczJFRmr — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) March 2, 2022

How is the media reacting to the 2022 NFL free agency?

Players and coaches aren’t the only ones reacting to this ambiguous period.

Adam Schefter has some predictions about Cowboys’ wide receiver Amari Cooper …

Cowboys are âlikelyâ to release WR Amari Copper by the start of the new league year, per league sources.



Cooper is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year, March 20. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2022

And so does Gregg Rosenthal …

you know NFL free agency is weird when the Cowboys are doing Amari Cooper a favor by firing him — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) March 4, 2022

Matt Lombardo mentions some players to watch …

One player to watch in free agency is #Cowboys S Damontae Kazee.



According to sources, several teams are in the mix. Started 15 games in Dallas after returning from an Achilles injury that sideline him in 2020, led #NFL in 2019 with 7 INTs. Heâs guy that will be in high demand — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) March 1, 2022

How are football fans reacting to the 2022 NFL free agency?

With the stress of the MLB lockout, sports fans are itching for other events to begin. They are expressing frustration …

The sports world didn't notice there wasn't an MLB offseason. They'll barely notice there isn't spring training thanks to March Madness & NFL free agency. And they'll spend more time thinking about the NFL draft in April. Most fans won't miss baseball, and it's baseball's fault. — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) March 1, 2022

But also excitement …

The only thing that gets me out of bed in the morning is the free agency frenzy thatâs going to happen once the deal is made — David Tochtermann (@DTocht) March 9, 2022

I need nfl free agency to start so bad — Jason Forman (@Jasonmforman_) March 4, 2022