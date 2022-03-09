Football Players, Coaches, Social Media React to 2022 NFL Offseason

Football players, coaches, social media react to NFL offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The football world is booming even with the official NFL season over. Following the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory, several events marked up our calendars for what’s in store for the NFL.
The 2022 Scouting Combine took place on March 3-6, college pro days and team visits began on March 8 and the start of free agency and the trading period will begin on March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.
Oh, and how can we forget? The 2022 NFL Draft will take place on April 28.
Players, coaches, the media and sports fans all over the world are excited and ready to kick off these NFL pursuits. Check out some of the reactions people have been having on social media, in regard to what is coming:
What are some reactions to the NFL news so far?
Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the Packers for $200 million, and people have a lot to say. Some people are elated at the good news, including fans and Rodgers himself …
While others are not so fond of the idea of Rodgers returning for four more years ...
This deal would make Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history with a $50 million average annual salary.
Here is what people think of that …
Rodgers’ return to Green Bay was not the only one that shocked America. The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have also reportedly agreed on a deal trading Russell Wilson to Denver and Drew Lock to Seattle.
How are players reacting to the 2022 NFL free agency?
It is one of the most nerve-wracking times for NFL players. Their futures are quite literally on the line.
Players prepare for the free agency period by revving up their confidence. They keep their mind distracted and energy up whilst waiting for decisions to be made.
Cordarrelle Patterson is getting ready for free agency by hitting the gym.
How are coaches and GMs reacting to the 2022 NFL free agency?
Coaches and General Managers are the ones with all the power. Let’s see what they have up their sleeve so far.
49ers GM John Lynch says the team is open to re-signing CB Jason Verrett in this year’s NFL free agency.
How is the media reacting to the 2022 NFL free agency?
Players and coaches aren’t the only ones reacting to this ambiguous period.
Adam Schefter has some predictions about Cowboys’ wide receiver Amari Cooper …
And so does Gregg Rosenthal …
Matt Lombardo mentions some players to watch …
How are football fans reacting to the 2022 NFL free agency?
With the stress of the MLB lockout, sports fans are itching for other events to begin. They are expressing frustration …
But also excitement …