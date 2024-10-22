Frankie Muniz is officially making a career change.

The former child actor will drive full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025 for Reaume Brothers Racing. He will pilot the No. 33 Ford F-150 for all 25 races next season.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Reaume Brothers Racing full-time in 2025,” Muniz said, via NASCAR.com. “My longstanding relationship with Ford has been a game changer, and I am thrilled to help facilitate additional support allowing us to tap into their exceptional technical and engineering resources. I’m confident that this synergy will elevate Reaume Brothers Racing and help us achieve great things together. I can’t wait to get started.”

Muniz, 38, is best known as the star of "Malcolm in the Middle," which ran from 2000 to 2006, as he earned Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominations for his performance.

But since 2006, Muniz's passion has shifted to racing. He began driving professionally that year, but his NASCAR career didn't begin until years later. Muniz tested in the ARCA Menards Series, a lower-level division, at Daytona International Speedway in 2022 before jumping into the series full-time in 2023. Over 20 starts that season, Muniz had a best finish of fifth and scored 11 top-10 finishes.

Muniz jumped in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series for select starts in 2024 as he continued to climb up the ladder. The Truck Series is considered the third-tier of NASCAR and the Xfinity Series is the second-tier below the top level Cup Series.

In two Truck Series starts for Reaume Brothers Racing this year, Muniz has posted finishes of 31st and 29th. He will run two more races this season to prepare for next year, including this Saturday's event at Homestead-Miami Speedway.