Former Colts Receiver Signs With Miami Dolphins

Wide receiver Chester Rogers signed with the Miami Dolphins, providing a reinforcement at a position where two players earlier opted out for the season.

Rogers started 22 games in 2016-19 with the Indianapolis Colts. He has 111 career receptions for 1,221 yards and five touchdowns.

The move was announced Sunday. Miami earlier signed receiver Ricardo Louis.

Receivers Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns opted out because of the coronavirus.

