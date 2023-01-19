Former Dolphins All-Pro Cornerback Patrick Surtain Officially Named Assistant Coach at FSU

One of the top defensive backs in recent history for the Miami Dolphins is starting his college coaching career with one of Florida's Big Three programs.

Patrick Surtain, a two-time All-Pro who spent seven seasons with the team before later returning as an assistant coach last season, was named the defensive backs coach for the Florida State Seminoles on Wednesday.

“When my NFL career finished, I knew I wanted to make an impact on the next generation, and that’s why I began coaching. Through my time coaching high school and in the NFL I’ve experienced how to maximize student-athletes’ potential coming into college and prepare them to be impactful at the next level," Surtain said.

A second round pick of Miami in the 1997 NFL Draft, Surtain was also named to the Pro Bowl three times while finishing his time with the Dolphins with 29 interceptions. He finished his 11-year NFL career with four seasons as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Surtain spent six seasons as a head coach at American Heritage High School in Plantation, winning the state title three times, before spending last season as a defensive assistant with the Dolphins.

“He brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience at the highest levels and has prioritized genuine relationships and developing players on and off the field," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "I’m happy for our student-athletes who will receive top-notch skills instruction while also learning life lessons from Coach Surtain.”