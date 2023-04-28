Former South Florida Prep Stars Selected in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

South Florida was again represented in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday with two players from Miami-Dade and Broward being picked.

Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey was selected 19th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former Miami Northwestern High star shined for the Bulls before playing college football at Pittsburgh.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers was selected 22nd overall by the Baltimore Ravens. After a prep career at NSU University School in Davie, Flowers played college football at Boston College.

Only one player from a Florida college was selected in the first round, with former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson selected fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts.