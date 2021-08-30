Former UM Quarterback N'kosi Perry Named Starter at FAU

Once the starting quarterback of the Miami Hurricanes, N'kosi Perry is back in the starting lineup for his new college.

Perry, who transferred to Florida Atlantic after the 2020 season, was named the starting quarterback for the Owls' season opener on September 4th at Florida.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Leading us into Gainesville…



𝐐𝐁𝟏 pic.twitter.com/pbCCzJSAt3 — FAU Football (@FAUFootball) August 29, 2021

Perry started nine games with the 'Canes, going 6-3 while throwing for 2,484 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The Ocala native made his name with Miami after helping the 'Canes rally from 20 points down for the 28-27 victory over rival Florida State in 2018 - when the 'Noles were coached by current FAU head coach Willie Taggart.