Former UM Star Selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame; Zach Thomas Misses Out

A former star who dominated on the field for the Miami Hurricanes will get a chance to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame – while one former Miami Dolphins star will have to wait another year.

Running back Edgerrin James was among the players selected during the annual NFL Honors event held at the Arsht Center in downtown Miami on Saturday – but former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas was not among those selected.

James spent 11 seasons playing for the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks that included being named an All-Pro four times and being named to the Pro Bowl in four seasons.

Thomas spent 11 seasons with the Dolphins, being named to the Pro Bowl seven times and on seven other occasions being named an All-Pro while finishing his career with over 1,700 tackles and 20.5 sacks in 13 seasons.

James joins some of the game’s all time greats, including former UM head coach Jimmy Johnson – who helped win the 1987 national title before heading to the NFL and winning two Super Bowl crowns with the Dallas Cowboys.

Two former South Florida high school stars were also selected, as Isaac Bruce - who played at Fort Lauderdale's Dillard High School - and offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson - who played at Coral Springs high - made the cut.