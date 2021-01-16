college basketball

Forrest Scores 27 to Lead FAU Basketball Past FIU

It was the most lopsided game in the series as the Owls hit 100 points for the fourth time this season, the most times ever in one season

Michael Forrest had a season-high 27 points as Florida Atlantic easily beat Florida International 107-63 on Saturday.

It was the most lopsided game in the series as the Owls hit 100 points for the fourth time this season, the most times ever in one season.

Everett Winchester had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Florida Atlantic (7-6, 2-2 Conference USA), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. B.J. Greenlee and Everett Winchester added 12 points each. Nicholas Boyd had 11 points.

Antonio Daye, Jr. had 21 points for the Panthers (8-6, 2-4).

Florida Atlantic defeated Florida International 81-79 on Thursday to start this home-and-home series.

