Four UM Legends on Ballot for College Football Hall of Fame 2023 Class

Four of the top names in the history of the Miami Hurricanes football program will have a chance to get another honor.

Former UM quarterback Ken Dorsey, linebacker Ray Lewis, offensive lineman Bryant McKinnie and head coach Larry Coker are among those eligible to be elected into the 2023 class.

Dorsey, McKinnie and Coker were all part of Miami's last national championship team in the 2001 season. McKinnie was an Outland Trophy winner and All-American that season while Dorsey won the Maxwell Award.

Lewis was a two-time All-American and had the fifth most tackles in program history before Hall of Fame career with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens.

Also among the group of players eligible for induction include former FSU stars Warrick Dunn, Sebastian Janikowski and Peter Warrick. Former UF stars Brad Culpepper, Errict Rhett and Tim Tebow are also on the ballot.