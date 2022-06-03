Friday's NCAA Baseball Regional Games in Coral Gables Moved to Saturday

It will be another day before the NCAA baseball tournament can officially say it has returned to Coral Gables and the campus of the University of Miami.

The opening games schedule for Friday between UM, Ole Miss, Arizona and Canisius will now be played Saturday. Miami and Canisius will start at noon with Ole Miss/Arizona starting 55 minutes after the end of the first game.

Miami, which enters the tournament as the No. 6 national seed, will be hosting a regional for the first time since 2016.

