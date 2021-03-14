FSU, Florida Advances to 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

Fans of the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles will have a chance to root for at least one more weekend as the men's basketball programs at both schools were selected for the NCAA Tournament.

The tournament, which was canceled in March 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, will resume starting Thursday with all games played in the state of Indiana.

FSU (16-6), which lost in last Saturday's ACC Tournament championship game, will tip off their tournament this coming Saturday as the No. 4 seed in the East Region when they face No. 13 seed North Carolina Greensboro.

Florida (14-9) lost in the quarterfinal round of this weekend's SEC Tournament and enters the tournament as the No. 7 seed in the South Region. The Gators will face No. 10 seed Virginia Tech on Friday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Seminoles will look to make it back to the Final Four for the first time since they made it to the national title game in 1972.

The Gators, who won two national championships in 2006 and 2007, are looking to make it back to the Final Four for the first time since 2014.