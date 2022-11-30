FSU Moves Up in Latest CFB Playoff Rankings; UCF Stays in Same Spot

In the final rankings released before Championship Saturday in college football, two of the top teams in the state of Florida remain ranked in the College Football Playoff poll.

The Florida State Seminoles were ranked No. 13 in the poll released Tuesday, up three spots from last week. The UCF Knights remain ranked at No. 22.

FSU (9-3) ended its regular season last Friday with a win over the rival Florida Gators for the ‘Noles first win the series since the 2017 season. Florida State is now on a five-game winning streak, its longest since the 2015 season.

UCF (9-3) ended its regular season with a win over rival South Florida last Saturday. The Knights have a chance to get another win this Saturday when they take on Tulane in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game.

The ‘Noles and Knights are two of the three teams from the Sunshine State who are bowl eligible season, joined by the Gators after UF finished the regular season with a 6-6 record.