FSU Returns to Postseason, Selected to Play Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

For just the second time in the last five seasons, the Florida State Seminoles will be heading to a bowl game.

FSU was selected to play in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday, December 29 against the Oklahoma Sooners inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Book those trips to Orlando! We’ll face Oklahoma in the 2022 @CheezItBowl on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 5:30pm #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/lvbJROzjxT — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 4, 2022

It will be the second time the Seminoles will play in the game, with the first appearance being in the inaugural edition in the 1990 season when it was known as the Blockbuster Bowl and played in Miami. Oklahoma will be playing in the game for the second time, losing to Clemson in the 2014 season finale.

No. 13 Florida State (9-3) comes into the game on a five-game winning streak that includes wins over both Miami and Florida for the first time in the same season since 2016. A win in the bowl game would give the 'Noles double-digit wins for the first time since that season.

Oklahoma (6-6) lost three out of its final four games under first year head coach Brent Venables, who previously coached against FSU when he was the defensive coordinator at Clemson.

The Sooners hold a 6-1 lead in the all-time series, with FSU's lone win coming in its first meeting with Oklahoma in 1965.