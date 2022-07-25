FSU, UCF Among Teams Selected for 2022 Orange Bowl Basketball Classic

Two of the Sunshine State's big name basketball programs will be making their way to Broward County this December for the 28th annual AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic.

The Florida State Seminoles will take on the St. John's Red Storm in one of the matchups announced for the December 17th game inside the FLA Live Arena while the UCF Knights will take on Missouri Tigers in the second game.

Tipoff times will be announced at a later date.

FSU will be making its 12th appearance in the classic while UCF will be making its second appearance and first since 2010. Both St. John's and Missouri will be making their debuts in the game.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It will be the first time since 2005 that the Florida Gators will not take part in the classic while the Seminoles will return after having last year's game canceled following eight straight appearances.