FSU, UCF Both Ranked in Latest College Football Playoff Standings

For the first time in nearly two seasons, the Sunshine State can brag about having two teams in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The UCF Knights were ranked No. 22 while the Florida State Seminoles were ranked No. 23 in the latest poll released Tuesday. It’s the first time two teams from the state of Florida have been ranked at the same time since Miami and Florida were both ranked at the end of the 2020 regular season.

UCF (7-2) is ranked for the second straight week after rising up three spots from last week’s poll. FSU (6-3) is making its first appearance in the CFP rankings since the end of the 2016 season, when the ‘Noles advanced to play in the Orange Bowl.

The Knights travel to take on No. 16 ranked Tulane this Saturday while the Seminoles travel on Saturday to take on Syracuse.