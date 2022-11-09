Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FSU, UCF Both Ranked in Latest College Football Playoff Standings

It’s the first time two teams from the state of Florida have been ranked at the same time since Miami and Florida were both ranked at the end of the 2020 regular season

By NBC 6

Getty Images

For the first time in nearly two seasons, the Sunshine State can brag about having two teams in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The UCF Knights were ranked No. 22 while the Florida State Seminoles were ranked No. 23 in the latest poll released Tuesday. It’s the first time two teams from the state of Florida have been ranked at the same time since Miami and Florida were both ranked at the end of the 2020 regular season.

UCF (7-2) is ranked for the second straight week after rising up three spots from last week’s poll. FSU (6-3) is making its first appearance in the CFP rankings since the end of the 2016 season, when the ‘Noles advanced to play in the Orange Bowl.

The Knights travel to take on No. 16 ranked Tulane this Saturday while the Seminoles travel on Saturday to take on Syracuse.

This article tagged under:

COLLEGE FOOTBALLFSU Seminolesucf knights
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us