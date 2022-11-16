FSU, UCF Break Into Top 20 of Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

For the second straight week, the state of Florida has two teams in the latest rankings for the College Football Playoffs.

The Florida State Seminoles and UCF Knights were both ranked in the latest poll released Tuesday night, with FSU ranked No. 19 and UCF ranked No. 20.

FSU (7-3) is on a three-game winning streak and has outscored its opponents 124-22 over that span, including holding both Miami and Syracuse to three points each during the last two games.

UCF (8-2) is coming off a win on the road at Tulane, who was also ranked last week. The Knights are seeking to win the American Athletic Conference for the first time since the 2018 season.

The Seminoles return home Saturday to host Louisiana. UCF is at home on Saturday against Navy.